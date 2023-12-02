Daryl Raiford Sells 3,094 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,719.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

