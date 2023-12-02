Daryl Raiford Sells 3,094 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,719.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
