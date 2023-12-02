Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,167,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,291,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

