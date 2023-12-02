ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

