ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 31,121 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

