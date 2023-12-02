ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,811 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kemper by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 1,259.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $672,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.