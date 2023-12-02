ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 7.2 %

TDS opened at $21.12 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

