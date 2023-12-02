ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,177 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

