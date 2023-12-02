ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.