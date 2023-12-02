ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

