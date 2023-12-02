ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

