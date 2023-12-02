ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 64,868 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Manitowoc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

