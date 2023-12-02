ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

