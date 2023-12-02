ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,016 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 49.4% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.