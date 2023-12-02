ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,624 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.27. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

