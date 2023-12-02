ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,213 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $307.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.89 and a 200 day moving average of $360.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.