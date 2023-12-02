ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after acquiring an additional 332,883 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

