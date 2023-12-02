First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 674,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.65 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

