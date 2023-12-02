First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $6,994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:AG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.