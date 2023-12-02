Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

