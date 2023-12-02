Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 396,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 371,054 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.39.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.