Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 28,342 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of HP worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.50 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.