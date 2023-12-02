Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Kura Oncology worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 457,471 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

