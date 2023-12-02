Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.54 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.75% of MGP Ingredients worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $890,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

