Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.66 Million Stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.67% of Bridge Investment Group worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.79. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -234.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

