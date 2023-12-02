Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.83% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock valued at $677,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

