Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $16.38 Million in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of CAVA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.