Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Denny’s worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Denny’s by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DENN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,900 shares of company stock worth $1,684,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

