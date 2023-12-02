Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,521 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Nordson worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,095,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 1.5 %

NDSN stock opened at $238.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

