Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 210,579 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.60% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,674,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $19,315,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,450,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

