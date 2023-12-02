Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

