Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,663 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.90 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.