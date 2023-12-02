Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 264,567 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,567 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ashland worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 3.0 %

ASH opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

View Our Latest Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

