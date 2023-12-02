Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,282 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Tempur Sealy International worth $100,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 118.1% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $42.71 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.