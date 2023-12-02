Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 129,941 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of XPO worth $99,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

