Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $96,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

