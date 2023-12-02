Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of BellRing Brands worth $97,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 845,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

BRBR opened at $53.24 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.