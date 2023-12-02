Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 51,995 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Workiva worth $93,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

