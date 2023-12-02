Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 98,881 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,881 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $98,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,170,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,594,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,065,000 after purchasing an additional 467,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

