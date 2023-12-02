Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,288 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $104,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $196.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,675,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

