Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Exelixis worth $96,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.6 %

EXEL opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.