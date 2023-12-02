Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Confluent worth $98,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,682 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,527 over the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

