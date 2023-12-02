Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Olin worth $94,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,679,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $221,775,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Olin Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.