Geode Capital Management LLC Has $103.43 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Range Resources worth $103,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $21,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Get Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

RRC stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.