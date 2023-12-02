Geode Capital Management LLC Has $103.64 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Voya Financial worth $103,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

