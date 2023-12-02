Geode Capital Management LLC Has $104.66 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of MasTec worth $104,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $63.13 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.