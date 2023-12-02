Geode Capital Management LLC Has $105.91 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Nutrien worth $105,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

