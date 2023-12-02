Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.32 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of MSA Safety worth $94,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $40,975,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.51%.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.