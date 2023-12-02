Geode Capital Management LLC Has $95.68 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Merit Medical Systems worth $95,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

