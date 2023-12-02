Geode Capital Management LLC Has $95.95 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Science Applications International worth $95,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

