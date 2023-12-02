Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Genpact worth $105,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after purchasing an additional 351,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,337,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Genpact Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of G stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

